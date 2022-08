Coach Ron Rivera said Monday that Turner (hamstring) may be out for another "week or two," John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Meanwhile, Turner said Monday he feels he's "good to go." It would appear Washington is playing things safe with the rookie fifth-rounder from Nevada. Once he returns, he'll likely be competing with Sammis Reyes, Curtis Hodges and Armani Rodgers for one of the last spots on the Commanders' 53-man roster.