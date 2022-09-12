Head coach Ron Rivera said Turner (hamstring) has "a chance" to play next Sunday against the Lions, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Turner missed Sunday's game against the Jaguars as a result of the hamstring injury he picked up in early-August. However, the 6-foot-6 tight end was a limited participant in each of the team's sessions last week, giving him a shot to play Week 2 against Detroit. Keep an eye on the Commanders' practice/injury reports throughout the upcoming days, as they should provide a better picture regarding Turner's availability for next Sunday's contest against the Lions.