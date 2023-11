Turner is active for Sunday's Week 11 clash with the Giants.

Turner was a healthy scratch both Week 8 and Week 10 but will be available to face New York on Sunday. The tight end had four catches on seven targets for 35 yards Week 2 versus Buffalo but has compiled only four catches for 47 yards combined across the other seven contests during which he has been active. Turner's role will likely remain limited as long as top TE Logan Thomas is healthy.