Yankoff (hamstring) did not practice Friday and has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Pittsburgh.

Yankoff appears to have picked up a hamstring injury during practice this week. He popped up on Thursday's injury report as a limited practice participant and was listed as a DNP on Friday. The injury is severe enough for Yankoff to miss Sunday's game, but with the Commanders playing on a short week in Week 11, that could mean he may be sidelined for Thursday's NFC East clash against the Eagles on Nov. 14. With Yankoff sidelined for Sunday's game, Washington will go with Zach Ertz, John Bates and Ben Sinnott as the three tight ends on the active roster.