Yankoff (ankle) has been ruled out ahead of Saturday's game against the Eagles, Ben Selby of the Commanders' official site reports.

Yankoff was unable to practice all week due to the ankle injury he sustained in last Sunday's win over the Giants. The tight end's absence means the position room only has John Bates and Ben Sinnott ready for Saturday. Due to this development, rookies Robert McDaniel out of Jackson State University or Gee Scott out of Ohio State could be elevated from the practice squad ahead of Saturday's contest.