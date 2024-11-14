Lucas (ankle) is active for Thursday night's game against the Eagles, Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site reports.
Lucas will return Thursday from at two-game absence due to an ankle injury he suffered in Week 8 against the Bears, and he will provide depth on the Commanders' offensive line.
