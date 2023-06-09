Lucas has been an active participant at the Commanders' OTAs this spring.
Lucas missed the Commanders final game of the 2022 season with an ankle injury, but he's now fully healthy heading into 2023. The 31-year-old is expected to operate as a backup option behind Charles Leno at left tackle this year.
More News
-
Commanders' Cornelius Lucas: Ruled out for Week 18•
-
Commanders' Cornelius Lucas: Passes physical, off NFI list•
-
Commanders' Cornelius Lucas: Placed on illness list•
-
Commanders' Cornelius Lucas: Re-ups with Washington•
-
Football Team's Cornelius Lucas: Activated off COVID-19 list•
-
Football Team's Cornelius Lucas: Hits COVID list•