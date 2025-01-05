Lucas (groin) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site reports.
Lucas injured his groin during the Commanders' Week 17 overtime win over the Falcons, which was serious enough to prevent him from practicing all week. He'll work on rehabbing from the injury and recovering enough to be available for the start of the playoffs.
More News
-
Commanders' Cornelius Lucas: Injures groin versus Atlanta•
-
Commanders' Cornelius Lucas: Good to go vs. Philly•
-
Commanders' Cornelius Lucas: Missing another week•
-
Commanders' Cornelius Lucas: Won't suit up Week 9•
-
Commanders' Cornelius Lucas: Questionable to return•
-
Commanders' Cornelius Lucas: Stays with Washington•