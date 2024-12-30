Lucas suffered a groin injury in Sunday night's game against the Falcons and is questionable to return.
Lucas was injured in the second half against Atlanta. Trent Scott has replaced Lucas at right tackle.
More News
-
Commanders' Cornelius Lucas: Good to go vs. Philly•
-
Commanders' Cornelius Lucas: Missing another week•
-
Commanders' Cornelius Lucas: Won't suit up Week 9•
-
Commanders' Cornelius Lucas: Questionable to return•
-
Commanders' Cornelius Lucas: Stays with Washington•
-
Commanders' Cornelius Lucas: Healthy ahead of 2023•