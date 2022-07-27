Lucas (illness) was placed on the active/non-football illness list Tuesday, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.
Lucas won't be available as the Commanders begin training camp, but he can be removed from the list and jump back into action at any time. Once healthy, Lucas figures to provide offensive line depth for Washington in 2022.
