Hodges has a spot on Washington's initial 53-man roster, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.

Hodges made an impression last summer as an undrafted rookie before a thigh injury sent him to injured reserve at the beginning of September. Coach Ron Rivera said Wednesday that he views Hodges as a rookie after the lost 2022 season, so the Commanders may be patient and give the 6-foot-8 24-year-old some time to develop behind Logan Thomas (calf), John Bates and Cole Turner.