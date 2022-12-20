The Commanders designated Hodges (thigh) to return from injured reserve Tuesday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
Hodges has been on injured reserve with a thigh issue ever since the beginning of September, but Tuesday now marks the start of the 21-day window for Washington to activate the undrafted rookie back to its active roster. With both Armani Rogers (knee) and Eli Wolf (undisclosed) currently on injured reserve, Hodges has a decent chance to insert himself into the tight end rotation alongside Logan Thomas and John Bates.