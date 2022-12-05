Samuel brought in six of seven targets for 63 yards and rushed three times for 23 yards in the Commanders' 20-20 tie with the Giants on Sunday.

Samuel checked in second in receptions and receiving yards on the afternoon while logging the third-most targets. The versatile wideout's afternoon was his busiest in terms of total touches since Week 7, while his receiving yardage total was his third highest of the campaign. Samuel gets another crack at the Giants defense in Week 15 following Washington's Week 14 bye.