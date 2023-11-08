Samuel (toe) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

This marks Samuel's first official on-field work since hurting his toe Sunday, Oct. 29 against the Eagles. He'll have two more opportunities to get back to a full session this week, but considering his lengthy history with lower-body injuries, the Commanders may continue to cap his reps Thursday and Friday, at which point the team could make a ruling on his availability for Sunday's game at Seattle.