Samuel caught all five of his targets for 52 yards and a touchdown while rushing once for two yards in Saturday's 37-20 loss to San Francisco.

Samuel was stymied on the ground for the second week in a row, but he offset that with his first receiving touchdown since Week 9. The Commanders' slot man has been a sneaky fantasy asset in 2022 with his unique mix of receiving and rushing numbers -- 843 combined yards and five touchdowns -- a skillset that vaguely resembles a player on the 49ers' roster who shares the same last name. Samuel will look to continue his hot play against the Browns on New Year's Day.