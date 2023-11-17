Samuel (toe) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Samuel returned from the injury last week and ended up playing slightly less than usual -- 51 percent of snaps -- in a 29-26 loss at Seattle. It's hard to say if that was a product of the toe injury or more a matter of the Commanders wanting to get Dyami Brown some playing time. Either way, Samuel is averaging only 37.6 receiving yards per game and hasn't been used much as a runner (four carries for 20 yards and a TD) under new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.