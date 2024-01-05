Samuel (hamstring) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Dallas, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Samuel was a full practice participant Wednesday, sat out Thursday and then came back Friday. He'll face a tough Dallas secondary to finish out the season, catching passes from QB Sam Howell.
