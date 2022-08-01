Coach Ron Rivera said Monday he has "some concern about football conditioning" in reference to Samuel, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Samuel has had his reps managed throughout all offseason workouts, and he's practicing off to the side during Monday's session. Rivera confirmed that none of Samuel's current limitations have to do with last season's injuries, which restricted him to just five appearances, but the 25-year-old's status still warrants monitoring. If Samuel isn't back to full form by Week 1, rookie first-round pick Jahan Dotson could see a clearer opportunity to entrench himself as the No. 2 wideout behind Terry McLaurin.