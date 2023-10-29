Samuel (foot) is a game-time decision for Sunday's contest against the Eagles, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Samuel is officially listed as questionable for Week 8, but it looks like his status could come down to the wire. Official word on Samuel's availability will come roughly 90 minutes ahead of Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. If Samuel were to miss time, Terry McLaurin and/or Jahan Dotson could end up handling more slot snaps, while Dyami Brown would stand to step up as the Commanders' No. 3 wideout.