Samuel missed Friday's practice because of an illness and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Buffalo, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.

The same goes for safety Kam Curl, who is arguably more important to Washington's defense than Samuel is to the offense. His role as the No. 3 receiver and occasional ballcarrier does have value, of course, though perhaps more so for real life than fantasy. Samuel has eight targets, two carries and 92 total yards through two weeks, playing 63 percent of snaps in Washington offense that has nine guys with at least three targets and none with more than 12. An absence this Sunday for Samuel likely would mean more snaps for No. 4 receiver Dyami Brown, especially with TE Logan Thomas (concussion) already ruled out. It might also free up more slot work for Jahan Dotson and Terry McLaurin, a duo that's surprisingly accounted for only 35 percent of the team target total so far.