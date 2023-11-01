Samuel (toe) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice.

Samuel made an early departure from this past Sunday's loss to the Eagles due to a toe injury. On Monday, coach Ron Rivera described Samuel as dealing with soreness as a result, per Ben Standig of The Athletic. Samuel's lack of on-field work to kick off Week 9 prep isn't an encouraging sign for his upcoming availability, but his listing on the Commanders' next two injury reports may shed light into whether an absence is possible Sunday at New England.