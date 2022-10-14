Samuel caught two of five targets for six yards in a 12-7 win over the Bears on Thursday.

Samuel led the Commanders in targets for a sixth consecutive game to start the season, but this was his third in a row without a carry and fourth in a row with no TD and fewer than 65 total yards. Thursday's performance was his worst of the year from both a fantasy and real-life standpoint, with Samuel dropping what would've been a 40-yard TD late in the second quarter and then dropping a short pass shortly thereafter. He'll face a tough Green Bay secondary in Week 7, though it should at least be a better matchup for volume after the Thursday game saw Carson Wentz throw for just 99 yards on 22 attempts.