Samuel lost six yards on two touches in Sunday's 26-6 win over Dallas.

Samuel's second year in Washington went much better than the first, as he played more than half the offensive snaps in all 17 games after taking only 84 snaps total the year before while plagued by lower-body injuries. His healthy 2022 started with averages of 9.0 targets and 66.4 total yards over the first five weeks, before he shifted to a more ground-based role after Carson Wentz was benched and averaged 4.3 targets and 3.5 carries over an eight-game stretch Week 15. Samuel was less involved at the very end, however, managing three touches for a net of zero yards over the last two weeks, and he could be released or traded this offseason now that Washington's WR room appears in good hands with Terry McLaurin and 2022 first-round pick Jahan Dotson. The team could look to move on from the 26-year-old Samuel, whose non-guaranteed $10.2 million base salary in 2023 would make him one of the most expensive No. 3 receivers in the league.