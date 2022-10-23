Samuel caught five of eight targets for 53 yards and rushed five times for 26 yards in Sunday's 23-21 win over the Packers.

Samuel was involved as both a rusher and a pass catcher, notching double-digit touches for the third time in seven games. His eight targets tied Terry McLaurin for the most looks from quarterback Taylor Heinicke. Samuel should continue to play a prominent role in Week 8 against the Colts.