Samuel secured four of five targets for 65 yards in the Commanders' 45-15 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.

Samuel led the Commanders in receiving yards on the afternoon, with the versatile veteran accounting for more than half of Sam Howell's 127 passing yards. Samuel also tied with Antonio Gibson and Jahan Dotson for the team lead in targets, and his yardage tally tied for his second highest of the season. Samuel takes a 13-165 line on 17 targets over his last two games into a Week 15 road matchup against the Rams following a Week 14 bye.