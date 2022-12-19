Samuel caught three of five targets for 44 yards and rushed five times for one yard in Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Giants.

Samuel's five rushing attempts tied his previous season high, but the one rushing yard was his worst total with an attempt through 14 games. The Giants were able to snuff out the versatile wideout's designed runs, perhaps studying the Commanders' tendencies from their recent matchup two weeks ago. Samuel was effective as a receiver, and he has 107 yards over his last two games after totaling just 28 receiving yards over his previous three. Washington draws a tough matchup against San Francisco on Saturday, so Samuel's fringe fantasy value takes a hit in Week 16.