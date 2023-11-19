Samuel was ejected from Sunday's game against the Giants for his role in a fight that occurred late in the second quarter, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. He'll finish the game with one catch for five yards on two targets.

The fight occurred in the aftermath of Sam Howell's eight-yard touchdown run, when some Commanders players took offense to a late hit Howell took while crossing the goal line. Samuel and Giants cornerback Cor'Dale Flott were tossed from the contest for their involvement in the fight.