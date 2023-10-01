Samuel caught seven of eight targets for 51 yards and scored a one-yard touchdown on his lone carry in Sunday's 34-31 overtime loss to the Eagles.
The grabs and targets were season highs for Samuel, but his first score of the year came on a jet sweep at the goal line in the first quarter. Samuel has been a steady contributor in the Washington passing game so far, topping 50 receiving yards in three of four games, and he stands a good chance of being productive again in Week 5 against the Bears.
More News
-
Commanders' Curtis Samuel: Team-high receiving yardage in loss•
-
Commanders' Curtis Samuel: Good to go for Sunday•
-
Commanders' Curtis Samuel: Dealing with illness at end of week•
-
Commanders' Curtis Samuel: Held to 32 total yards•
-
Commanders' Curtis Samuel: Good to go for Week 2•
-
Commanders' Curtis Samuel: Remains limited at practice•