Samuel caught seven of eight targets for 51 yards and scored a one-yard touchdown on his lone carry in Sunday's 34-31 overtime loss to the Eagles.

The grabs and targets were season highs for Samuel, but his first score of the year came on a jet sweep at the goal line in the first quarter. Samuel has been a steady contributor in the Washington passing game so far, topping 50 receiving yards in three of four games, and he stands a good chance of being productive again in Week 5 against the Bears.