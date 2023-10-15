Samuel secured all four targets for 42 yards and a touchdown in the Commanders' 24-16 win over the Falcons on Sunday. He also rushed once for no gain.
The versatile wideout scored for the second consecutive game on a seven-yard touchdown grab just past the midway point of the third quarter. Samuel has at least four receptions in three straight contests going into a Week 7 road battle against the Giants.
