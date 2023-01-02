Samuel caught one of two targets for six yards in Sunday's 24-10 loss to Cleveland.

Samuel's best stretch of the season came with Carson Wentz playing quarterback in September, but things went different in Wentz's return to the starting role. The Commanders might even turn back to Taylor Heinicke for Week 18 against Dallas, though it'll be hard to trust Samuel in any scenario after he averaged only 4.3 targets per game in Heinicke's nine starts. Samuel did at least get 3.2 carries for 15.6 yards in those games, whereas Sunday's loss marked his first outing without a carry since the last time Wentz started (Week 6).