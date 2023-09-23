Samuel (illness) was removed from the injury report Saturday and will play Sunday against the Bills.

Samuel didn't practice Friday due to an illness, but the 27-year-old appears to be fine entering Sunday's contest against the Bills. The veteran didn't get as much work in the Week 2 win over the Broncos (three catches, 19 yards), but he's been a reliable option for quarterback Sam Howell and does pose a speed threat that the Commanders sorely need. Expect Samuel to play around his customary 40-45 snaps in what could be a high-scoring affair.