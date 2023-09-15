Samuel (hip) will play Sunday in Denver, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.

Samuel was a limited practice participant throughout the week, with head coach Ron Rivera confirming Friday that the wide receiver will play through a minor injury Sunday. The 27-year-old missed most of his first season in Washington with injuries but then played all 17 games in 2022 and now finds himself in the final year of his three-year contract. He was Washington's No. 3 receiver in terms of playing time during a 20-16 win over Arizona in Week 1, though he finished with a team-high 54 receiving yards from five targets on a rough day for Sam Howell, Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson. The possibility of Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain shadowing McLaurin on Sunday could perhaps help direct more touches toward Samuel and Dotson.