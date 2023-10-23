Samuel caught four of eight targets for 25 yards in Sunday's 14-7 loss to the Giants.

Samuel snapped a three-game streak with at least 42 receiving yards and a touchdown, and he finished without a carry for the third time in seven appearances this season. He's outproduced No. 2 receiver Jahan Dotson but isn't exactly getting big-time volume (5.6 targets per game) and hasn't done any better than 65 total yards in a a game this season. Samuel did have a season-high seven catches the last time Washington faced the Eagles, their upcoming opponent for Week 8.