Samuel caught each of his three targets for 19 yards and took one carry for 13 yards in a 35-33 win over the Broncos on Sunday.

Samuel got a bit less playing time than Week 1, mostly because the Commanders had a lead in the second half and used some multi-TE formations. He ran a route on 63 percent of Sam Howell's dropbacks and was one of nine commanders to draw multiple targets on a day when Terry McLaurin's six represented the team high. Samuel and Co. will face another veteran-laden secondary Week 3 when the Commanders host Buffalo.