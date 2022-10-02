Samuel caught four passes for 38 yards on six targets against Dallas on Sunday.
Samuel saw zero carries for the first time all year, and he otherwise was limited by the poor production of quarterback Carson Wentz. The pass rush was again a big problem for Washington, and until they get that figured out it might be difficult for Samuel to spring the big play, though he certainly has the ability to.
More News
-
Commanders' Curtis Samuel: Big usage again•
-
Commanders' Curtis Samuel: Seven catches, TD in Week 2•
-
Commanders' Curtis Samuel: Combines for 89 yards in win•
-
Commanders' Curtis Samuel: Out against Baltimore•
-
Commanders' Curtis Samuel: Two catches against Panthers•
-
Commanders' Curtis Samuel: Set to play Saturday•