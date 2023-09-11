Samuel caught all five of his targets for 54 yards in Sunday's 20-16 win over the Cardinals.

The veteran receiver led the Commanders in receiving yards while tying Jahan Dotson for the lead in catches in a fairly quiet day overall for the passing game. Samuel is No. 3 on the depth chart behind Dotson and Terry McLaurin, which will likely limit his volume and ceiling as the season progresses, but new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy's scheme could keep all three wideouts involved in a Week 2 meeting with the Broncos.