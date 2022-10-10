Samuel caught six of eight targets for 62 yards in a 21-17 loss to the Titans on Sunday.

Samuel led the team in targets for a fifth straight game, but he's mostly seeing short passes (4.5 aDOT) and now has gone back-to-back games without a carry after taking eight over the first three weeks. He did get one deep look against the Titans and caught it for a 32-yard gain, helping bump his average up to 8.8 yards per catch for the season (sixth lowest among qualified WRs). Next up for Samuel is a Week 6 road game against the Bears, followed by a home matchup with the Packers in Week 7.