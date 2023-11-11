Samuel (toe), who is currently listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, is expected to play, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Samuel practiced on a limited basis all week, so this report isn't entirely surprising. The veteran receiver had been a critical part of the team's passing attack, recording at least four receptions in each of the past five games before missing Sunday's Week 9 contest. For Week 10, it's possible the Commanders and Samuel could be trying to keep pace all afternoon, especially against a Seahawks squad that can generate points.