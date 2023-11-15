Samuel (toe) practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Samuel sat out Week 9 due to a toe injury, but he was able to play this past Sunday in Seattle, where he handled a 51 percent snap share on his way to two catches (on six targets) for six yards. The issue may persist for weeks, but he'll have opportunities Thursday and Friday to prove he's good to go ahead of Sunday's game versus the Giants.