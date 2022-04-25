Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said Monday that Samuel (hamstring) looks "really good" during workouts so far, Pete Hailey of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Samuel signed a three-year, $34.5 million contract ahead of the 2021 campaign, but he battled a lingering groin injury from the summer through the fall and later added a hamstring issue after a brief return to action Weeks 12-14. In total, he played 84 offensive snaps across five games, catching six of nine targets for 27 yards while rushing four times for 11 yards during his first campaign with Washington. After an injury-plagued start to his Commanders career, it appears the 25-year-old wideout could be healthy to start the 2022 campaign. It's important to note that Washington hasn't done any football activities yet during its voluntary offseason workouts, but Rivera said he's received positive news from trainers and added, "when you see him moving around, you feel pretty confident about him."