Samuel secured three of four targets for 33 yards in Sunday's 27-10 loss to the 49ers.

Samuel played just 50 percent of the Commanders' offensive snaps Sunday, his lowest snap share since Week 11 when he was ejected for his role in a fight in the second quarter of that contest. As the veteran wideout continues to produce inconsistently this season, he remains a suboptimal fantasy option heading into a matchup with the Cowboys in Week 18.