Samuel (toe) missed Thursday's practice, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Samuel now has back-to-back absences under his belt this week due to the toe injury that he suffered this past Sunday against the Eagles. If he's limited or sidelined this weekend, the most likely candidates to see more work are Dyami Brown and Jamison Crowder behind starters Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson.
