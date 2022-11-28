Samuel wasn't targeted in Sunday's 19-13 win over Atlanta, finishing with four carries for 13 yards on a season-low 60 percent of snaps.

Samuel had season lows for targets and snap share the week before and went even lower against Atlanta, though he did take multiple carries for a fifth time in the past six games. He's seen four of fewer targets in five straight now, with his new role perhaps more conducive to team success but doing no favors for his fantasy value. While useful in real life as a dual threat, Samuel can't be relied on for much in fantasy at this point as the Commanders prepare for a Week 13 game against the Giants and then a late by in Week 14.