Samuel (toe) won't return to Sunday's contest against the Eagles, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.
After tending to a foot injury in advance of this contest, Samuel suited up Week 8 but eventually exited due to a toe issue. Considering the Commanders ruled him out, he'll finish with four catches on as many targets for 22 yards.
More News
-
Commanders' Curtis Samuel: Tending to toe issue•
-
Commanders' Curtis Samuel: Playing Sunday•
-
Commanders' Curtis Samuel: Considered game-time decision•
-
Commanders' Curtis Samuel: Questionable to face Philly•
-
Commanders' Curtis Samuel: Returns to limited practice•
-
Commanders' Curtis Samuel: Practicing Thursday•