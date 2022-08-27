Samuel will not play in Saturday's preseason matchup against the Ravens, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
The Commanders are opting to rest the majority of their starters on both sides of the ball after playing mostly everyone in the last week's exhibition loss. Dyami Brown and Dax Milne should see a bevy of playing time with the duo expected to fight for one of the team's final spots on the 53-man roster.
