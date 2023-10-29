Samuel (foot) is active for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

Samuel was contained to a pair of capped sessions during Week 8 prep due to a foot injury, but it won't stop him from suiting up for the eighth time in as many opportunities this season. Overall, he's fared well to date, gathering in 31 of 39 targets for 310 yards and two touchdowns while also recording four carries for 20 yards and another score. Samuel seemingly has a plus matchup for fantasy purposes on tap against a Philadelphia defense that has given up the second-most catches (110) to opposing wide receivers in seven contests this season.