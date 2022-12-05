Samuel brought in six of seven targets for 63 yards and rushed three times for 23 yards in the Commanders' 20-20 tie with the Giants on Sunday.

Samuel checked in second in receptions and receiving yards on the afternoon while logging the third-most targets. The versatile wideout's afternoon was his busiest in terms of total touches since Week 7, while his receiving yardage total was his third-highest of the campaign. Samuel gets another crack at the Giants defense in Week 15 following Washington's Week 14 bye.