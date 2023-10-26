Samuel (foot) took part in Thursday's practice, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.
Samuel was listed as a DNP for the third time this season Wednesday due to a foot injury after previously missing practice due to an illness (Week 3) and a quadriceps issue (Week 5). He was spotted running routes Thursday, but his activity level ultimately won't become known until the Commanders post their second Week 8 injury report.
More News
-
Commanders' Curtis Samuel: Questionable to face Philly•
-
Commanders' Curtis Samuel: Returns to limited practice•
-
Commanders' Curtis Samuel: Tending to foot issue•
-
Commanders' Curtis Samuel: Held to 25 yards•
-
Commanders' Curtis Samuel: Gets into end zone Sunday•
-
Commanders' Curtis Samuel: Productive in blowout loss•