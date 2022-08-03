Samuel took part in team drills Wednesday and even caught passes on back-to-back snaps, Zach Selby of the Commaders' official site reports.

Samuel's participation in the early portion of training camp has been limited, with Commanders coach Ron Rivera mentioning "football conditioning" issues Monday. The wide receiver also was limited during the offseason program, which was believed to be a matter of maintenance rather than an injury or conditioning concern. Rivera said Samuel didn't have any lingering problems this offseason after an injury-plagued 2021.