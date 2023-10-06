Samuel brought in six of seven targets for 65 yards and a touchdown in the Commanders' 40-20 loss to the Bears on Thursday night.

The versatile veteran turned in a trademark performance, excelling as a mid-range target for Sam Howell and bringing in his first touchdown reception of the season on a three-yard grab in the fourth quarter. Samuel had dealt with a quadriceps injury on the short week, but his yardage total served as his best yet through five games and his reception tally was second only to that which he recorded in the overtime loss to the Eagles in Week 4. Samuel next takes aim at the Falcons defense in a Week 6 road matchup on Sunday, Oct. 15.